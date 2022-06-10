 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis Police to host free bike rodeo

Kannapolis Bike Rodeo

The bike rodeo is a free event June 18 where Kannapolis police officers will show children how to ride their bicycles safely while having fun.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – Children ages 5-12 are invited to join the City of Kannapolis for a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 18 at the N.C. Research Campus. What is a bicycle rodeo? It’s a free event where Kannapolis police officers show children how to ride their bicycles safely while having fun.

The event will take place at the Horseshoe on North Research Campus Drive. Children, and their parents, are invited to visit activity stations to learn more about helmet fittings, bike inspections, hand signals and bike safety. Children will also be able to ride along with Kannapolis police officers and participate in an obstacle course.

Please bring your bike and helmet to the event. There will be a limited number of helmets, donated by Safe Kids, given away during the event.

Registration is free and required in advance at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&locale=en-US&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list.

