Kannapolis receives award for Downtown Revitalization Project

Aging in Action Award – Shirley Wiggins

This year’s Aging in Action Award will be presented to the family of Shirley Wiggins in memory of her selfless dedication and extraordinary advocacy for the needs of older adults and individuals with disabilities. When COVID began impacting North Carolina, Wiggins led a countywide effort to purchase and distribute masks for long-term care facilities where they were in short supply.

James D. Prosser Excellence in Leadership Award (Small Community) – Lesley “Tug” Deason

Mr. Lesley “Tug” Deason, the Town of Stanley Parks and Recreation Director, is a passionate and tireless advocate for public parks for his community. From campaigning to save a local school gym from being torn down to helping the city purchase their own city park, Deason is relentless. He raised more than $1 million dollars in grants and donations for the park and generated grassroots support from citizens by having yard sales, hot dog sales, raffles, pageants and other fundraising events.

James D. Prosser Excellence in Leadership Award (Large Community) – Dena Diorio