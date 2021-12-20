Kannapolis receives numerous awards for Downtown Revitalization Project

This national award is given to the City, Barton Malow, and Populous for its complete transformation of its downtown core. From the replacement of infrastructure, to the visionary streetscape and urban park of West Avenue to the state-of-the-art Atrium Health Ballpark the City is recognized for their work to revitalize this important economic driver of the municipality.

3. 3CMA (the National City-County Communicators & Marketing Association) Silver Circle - West Avenue Streetscape Opening Event.

This national award is presented to the City for its communications and marketing to residents regarding the revitalization of downtown and the subsequent opening event to unveil and celebrate the revitalization of downtown to its residents.

Judges from across the country selected the City for this honor and commented, “Your city looks like something out of a movie. What a truly wonderful community space and event you have created. Stunning.”

4. Charlotte Business Journal 2021 Heavy Hitters Award - Top Public/Private Development.

This regional award also recognizes the City, Barton Malow (contractor), and Populous (architect) for the Downtown Revitalization Project, specifically the Atrium Health Ballpark. From the beginning phases of the project which included the vision and planning by the City, to the construction of each component of the infrastructure, streetscape and ballpark this vision for downtown attracted attention across the Charlotte Region. The project was noted for the investment the City made in order to attract private investment which has resulted in over 35 new small businesses, a successful minor league season, and hundreds of new residential units.