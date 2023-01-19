Kannapolis recognize Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants

The city of Kannapolis recently honored the 2022 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants during a special ceremony.

This year, 16 people completed all seven of the 5K Run Kannapolis events.

They received the designation of “BEAST,” commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. Eight people completed six runs, and 26 people completed at least five runs. A total of 961 people ran at least one race.

This was the eighth year for the Loop the Loop Challenge. Loop the Loop is a series of loops around downtown Kannapolis and Kannapolis School facilities that people can walk, bike or run. People are asked to complete at least 150 miles to qualify for prizes. There were 179 people and dogs that participated in the program.

Nine people or dogs looped more than 1,000 miles.

Sylvia Anderson completed an incredible 2,160 miles and finished in first place. Russ Hoyser finished in second with 2,041 miles and Jeff Flash finished third with 1,992 miles.

“We continue to be amazed by the number of people who are participating in these programs,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We hear so many great stories on how the programs help them to get to know more people in the community, spend quality time with their families, lose weight and have better health. This is a great way for us to have a better community: physically, mentally and socially. We hope you and your family will participate this year.”

Both programs are part of the city’s Discover a Healthy Life brand. Loops are routes found downtown and at every Kannapolis City School. You are welcome to walk anywhere in the city. Loop is free for everyone. Register today (you can even register your dog) and earn fun prizes.

For more information and to register for the 2023 Run Kannapolis Series and Loop the Loop, visit www.runkannapolis.com or www.kannapolisnc.gov/looptheloop.