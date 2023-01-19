 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kannapolis recognize Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants

  • Updated
  • 0
Beasts

This group completed all seven Run Kannapolis 5K events. Some of those winners pictured are Rick Mills, Kearsten Kuddie, Kristi Wyatt, Karen Zelenk, Brittany Teller, Daniel Safrit, Keon Pacheco, Richard Grace and Sharon Grace.

 City of Kannapolis

The city of Kannapolis recently honored the 2022 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants during a special ceremony.

This year, 16 people completed all seven of the 5K Run Kannapolis events.

They received the designation of “BEAST,” commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. Eight people completed six runs, and 26 people completed at least five runs. A total of 961 people ran at least one race.

Athletes

This group completed five Run Kannapolis 5K events. Some of those winners are pictured: Jeff Flash, Teresa Gillespie, Carla Gallenberg and Jordan Plemmons.

This was the eighth year for the Loop the Loop Challenge. Loop the Loop is a series of loops around downtown Kannapolis and Kannapolis School facilities that people can walk, bike or run. People are asked to complete at least 150 miles to qualify for prizes. There were 179 people and dogs that participated in the program.

Nine people or dogs looped more than 1,000 miles.

People are also reading…

Competitors

This group completed six Run Kannapolis 5K events. Some of the participants are pictured: Earl Lentz, Lisa Lentz, Russ Hoyser and Joshua Sherrill.

Sylvia Anderson completed an incredible 2,160 miles and finished in first place. Russ Hoyser finished in second with 2,041 miles and Jeff Flash finished third with 1,992 miles.

“We continue to be amazed by the number of people who are participating in these programs,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We hear so many great stories on how the programs help them to get to know more people in the community, spend quality time with their families, lose weight and have better health. This is a great way for us to have a better community: physically, mentally and socially. We hope you and your family will participate this year.”

Both programs are part of the city’s Discover a Healthy Life brand. Loops are routes found downtown and at every Kannapolis City School. You are welcome to walk anywhere in the city. Loop is free for everyone. Register today (you can even register your dog) and earn fun prizes.

For more information and to register for the 2023 Run Kannapolis Series and Loop the Loop, visit www.runkannapolis.com or www.kannapolisnc.gov/looptheloop.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upcoming movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” an adaptation of the best-selling and beloved by generations novel by Judy Blume, dropped its first trailer Thursday ahead of hitting the silver screen this spring. Last week, Lionsgate released the trailer for the film adaptation of the iconic coming-of-age book from 1970. The trailer shows sixth-grader Margaret ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indiana top court hears arguments on abortion ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts