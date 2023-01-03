 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis releases 2023 garbage, recycling calendar

Cartology

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar.

Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.

The CARTology functions are also on our website. Residents can type in their addresses to view collection schedules, set up notifications, and search items to see if they are recyclable or if they should be placed in the garbage.

For more information and to download the calendar, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/recycling.

