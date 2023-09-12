The Kannapolis Rotary made a donation to the Cabarrus Arts Council at a recent meeting. Rod Armstrong, president of Kannapolis Rotary Club, presented the check to Liz Fitzgerald, executive director of the Cabarrus Arts Council. Fitzgerald was a guest speaker at club meeting on Sept. 5. The Kannapolis Rotary Club meets at the Train Station in Kannapolis at noon every first and third Tuesday of the month.