Kannapolis Seeking Contractors for Urgent Home Repair Program

The City of Kannapolis is currently accepting applications for home improvement contractors for the Urgent Home Repair Program. Each year the City of Kannapolis receives federal monies which may be spent on homes that have urgent repairs. The goal of the federal program is to assist people in staying in their homes and keeping homes livable versus displacing people and homes falling into disrepair and becoming neighborhood eyesores.

Contractors who meet the approval process will be added to the Approved Contractors List and are then eligible to bid on the urgent repair single-family home rehabilitation projects within the City of Kannapolis. Home repairs include roofing, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, handicap accessible ramps, etc. Please note that the total for each project may not exceed $10,000.

The projects are funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and/or NC Housing Finance Agency funds and thus subject to all applicable Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights guidelines. Contractors are required to have Workers Compensation insurance and trade licenses as required by North Carolina General Contractor Board.

Minority and women-owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available at www.kannapolisnc.gov or you may email: sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or call (704) 920-4332 to request an application.