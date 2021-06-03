 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis seeks public input on future skatepark complex
0 comments

Kannapolis seeks public input on future skatepark complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kannapolis Skatepark

Public input meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on June 29 and again at 6 p.m. on July 27. Both of these meetings will be held at City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

 Courtesy Photo

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis is studying the idea of building a skatepark complex. City officials began the process after receiving input from parents, children, and skate enthusiasts.

The City has hired Pillar Design Studios to assist with the first steps of the process which is to consider the best location for the complex based on what features and amenities are desired.

A joint meeting between the City of Kannapolis City Council and Parks & Recreation Commission will be held at 6 p.m. on June 8 to introduce Brad Siedlecki of Pillar Design Studios and discuss the steps in the process of designing and construction of the park. This meeting will not include a public comment time.

Instead, the public is invited to give their input and comments regarding the park during two separate Public Input Meetings.

The public input meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on June 29 and again at 6 p.m. on July 27. Both of these meetings will be held at City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts