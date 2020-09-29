Kannapolis seeks redevelopment proposals for former Intimidators Stadium property

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis is seeking redevelopment proposals for the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property located off Lane Street. The city owned property is located on Stadium Drive, at Exit 63, between I-85 to the east and Lake Fisher to the west. The location is a beautiful site with an established tree canopy and lake views.

The 55.46-acre site includes a 4,700-seat baseball stadium on the northern portion of the site that was home to the former Kannapolis Intimidators. The stadium, constructed in 1995, and its associated structures occupy approximately 10 acres, and the adjacent surface parking lot occupies approximately seven acres. The southern portion of the site (approximately 19 acres) is vacant except for Stadium Drive. The property is zoned office institutional and has infrastructure in place.

“This location is ideal for a significant project such as a corporate headquarters, office building, light industrial, entertainment, mixed use or recreational business. With the I-85 widening project nearing completion this property is perfectly suited for businesses that need access to the interstate, airports and other amenities near the Charlotte Metropolitan Region,” Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg said.