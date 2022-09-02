Kannapolis shedules free shredding event for residents

KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

The event will be held saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. until noon.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4444.