Kannapolis summer concert & movie series is back
Kannapolis summer concert & movie series is back

Summer Concert Series

KANNAPOLIS – Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. Events will be held from May to August. All events are free to the public.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.

Village Park Concerts: 7p.m. located at 700 West C Street 

Saturday, June 19 -- Too Much Sylvia (fireworks)

Wednesday, June 30 -- Charlotte Symphony (fireworks)

Saturday, July 10 -- Uncle Kracker

Saturday, July 31 -- Plain White T’s

Saturday, August 7 -- Jo Dee Messina (fireworks)

Veterans Park - Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 -- Cassette Rewind

Thursday, June 10 -- Tim Clark Band

Thursday, July 8 -- Band of Oz

Thursday, August 12 -- The Embers

Village Park Movies: 8:45pm

Friday, May 21 -- The Sandlot

Friday, June 4 -- Frozen 2

Friday, June 25 -- Jumanji: The Next Level

Friday, July 23 -- Toy Story 4

Friday, August 13 -- Avengers Endgame

Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2021 include Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis), Christmas Events and much more.

You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.

The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions facility. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

