 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis to host free document shredding event this Saturday
0 Comments

Kannapolis to host free document shredding event this Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Kannapolis

Kannapolis residents will be able to shred their documents this Saturday at the Public Works Operation Center for free. Residents are limited to five boxes per person.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C – On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4200.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DOI report claims NYC mayor Bill de Blasio misused NYPD resources

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts