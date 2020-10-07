 Skip to main content
Kannapolis to host free document shredding event
Kannapolis to host free document shredding event

  Updated
City of Kannapolis Document Shred Event

The City of Kannapolis will host a free document shredding event Saturday, October 17, from 9 a.m. until noon, t at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

 Photo Courtesy City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – On Saturday, October 17, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags.

We ask that you maintain social distance and wear a mask while dropping off your documents. To help maintain social distance, residents are encouraged to place documents in the trunk so that staff can easily unload the documents into the Shred It truck.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4200.

