Kannapolis to host free document shredding event

KANNAPOLIS – On Saturday, October 17, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags.

We ask that you maintain social distance and wear a mask while dropping off your documents. To help maintain social distance, residents are encouraged to place documents in the trunk so that staff can easily unload the documents into the Shred It truck.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4200.