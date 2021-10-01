 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis to host free paper shredding event
0 Comments

Kannapolis to host free paper shredding event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Free Document Shredding Event

Kannapolis residents can attend a free document shredding event Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C – On Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4200.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts