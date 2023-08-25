KANNAPOLIS – As a salute to local First Responders, Atrium Health Ballpark will play host to the inaugural “Celebration of Heroes” on Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Kannapolis.

Featuring a full slate of competitive baseball and softball games amongst local First Responders, the event will be the first of its kind to bring together and honor the Police, Fire, EMS, and Sheriff Departments from both Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the fun-filled evening will kick off with semi-final softball matchups between the First Responders of Cabarrus County. The action-packed night will then continue with the annual Charlotte Chief’s Cup baseball game, featuring the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Blue Hornets against the Charlotte Fire Department Blaze at 6 p.m. After the conclusion of the Chief’s Cup, another trophy will be awarded during softball tournament championship game between Kannapolis Fire & Police, Concord Fire, Concord Police, and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to the action taking place on the field, the evening’s festivities will include a captivating pre-game ceremony before the Chief’s Cup featuring special first pitches from local first responders and a tribute to the 22nd anniversary of September 11th. At the conclusion of the night, fans will also be treated to a special patriotic-themed fireworks show that will light up the night sky of downtown Kannapolis.

All proceeds from this year’s Celebration of Heroes will benefit the non-profit organizations of our local First Responders, which include the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation, Concord Police Foundation, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Employee Fund, Kannapolis Public Safety Assistance Foundation, and Concord Fire Department Joe Cannon Foundation.

The Celebration of Heroes is presented by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, AT&T, Keffer Automotive, Truist, Harris Teeter, Audi Charlotte, FIRSTNET Built with AT&T, Streetside Classics, 3 Way Plumbing, and The Law Office of Amanda M. Reed.

Tickets are now on sale for the Celebration of Heroes and can be purchased online at kcballers.com, by calling (704) 932-3267, or by visiting the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Tickets start at just $12 for Infield Box seats with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the non-profit organizations of our local First Responders. Additional information regarding sponsorship opportunities can be found by visiting www.charlottesalutetoheroes.com.

“Celebration of Heroes” Schedule of Events

4 p.m. – Cabarrus County First Responders Softball Semi-Final #1

5 p.m. – Cabarrus County First Responders Softball Semi-Final #2

6 p.m. – Ceremony & Chief’s Cup Baseball Game

8:30 p.m. – Cabarrus County First Responders Championship

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks