Kannapolis Tree Lighting Ceremony opens Celebration of Lights

KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis Christmas officially kicks off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., this Saturday, Nov. 19.

Santa will arrive from the North Pole, and there will be fireworks and special entertainment. As always, this event is the start to the Celebration of Lights.

The Celebration of Lights includes thousands and thousands of Christmas lights. Ride the Winterland Express, a g-24 scale replica CP Huntington engine, and count down the 12 Days of Christmas as you view unique holiday light displays.

After you ride the train, take a twirl on our carousel. Manufactured in Italy, the Village Park Carousel features 1,800 lights, Brazilian oak decking, and charming hand painted Venetian murals.

Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free. Tickets are required to ride the carousel and train. Reservation information for the train and carousel may be found at www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas.

The park is located at 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.

Nov. 20 – Dec. 30 – The Celebration of Lights – Open 6-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) Come to Village Park and enjoy all the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays. Area choirs and school groups will perform on select evenings between 6–8 p.m. (Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15).

Bring your wish list for your visit with Santa – you are welcome to take your photo with him at no charge. Other activities include making a holiday craft, enjoying smore’s around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans be on hand on the weekends so come prepared to do your Christmas shopping. Food trucks will have food and drinks for sale.

Nov. 25-27 – Begin your holiday shopping Thanksgiving weekend at the Holiday Market. Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, the market will have something for everyone. The market will be inside Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Food and drinks will be on sale. Free admission.

Dec. 10 - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade begins in downtown Kannapolis at 6 p.m. – This special nighttime parade travels through the streets of downtown Kannapolis and usually lasts until 7:30 p.m.

Find the parade route at kannapolisnc.gov/christmas.