KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 24

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 24 on Monday.

CCS reported 22 new cases in staff members and 16 in students. The most cases were reported in Centralized Services with five, Harris Road Middle School with five students and at Mount Pleasant High School with one in a staff member and four in students.

Five other schools had multiple cases but none had more than two. Rocky River Elementary saw two cases in staff, J.N. Fries Middle School had two in staff, Winkler Middle School also had two in staff while Hickory Ridge High School also had two with one staff member and one student being positive.

Thirteen other schools saw one case apiece with Cox Mill Elementary, Mount Pleasant Elementary, W.M. Irvin Elementary, Central Cabarrus High, Cox Mill High, Early College High School, Mary Frances Wall Center, the Performance Learning Center and Royal Oaks School of the Arts all having a positive case in a staff member. Harrisburg Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary, W.R. Odell Elementary, and C.C. Griffin STEM Middle all had one case in a student.

While KCS is currently operating in a fully remote Plan C until the middle of February, the district is still updating its numbers to the public.