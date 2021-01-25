KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 24

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 24 on Monday.
CCS reported 22 new cases in staff members and 16 in students. The most cases were reported in Centralized Services with five, Harris Road Middle School with five students and at Mount Pleasant High School with one in a staff member and four in students.
Five other schools had multiple cases but none had more than two. Rocky River Elementary saw two cases in staff, J.N. Fries Middle School had two in staff, Winkler Middle School also had two in staff while Hickory Ridge High School also had two with one staff member and one student being positive.
Thirteen other schools saw one case apiece with Cox Mill Elementary, Mount Pleasant Elementary, W.M. Irvin Elementary, Central Cabarrus High, Cox Mill High, Early College High School, Mary Frances Wall Center, the Performance Learning Center and Royal Oaks School of the Arts all having a positive case in a staff member. Harrisburg Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary, W.R. Odell Elementary, and C.C. Griffin STEM Middle all had one case in a student.
While KCS is currently operating in a fully remote Plan C until the middle of February, the district is still updating its numbers to the public.
Monday, the district reported one new case among its staff in the district and six new quarantines as a result. These numbers exclude all students but does take into account 743 staff members.
This is down from six cases and 15 quarantines reported last week.
“Keep practicing the 3Ws, testing and quarantining as needed, and sign up for your spot for the shot,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook update. “All of us working together is #KCSEssential!”
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Saturday to move into Plan A for Pre-K through third grade on Feb. 16 and for fourth and fifth grade on March 15.
The district is currently operating in Plan B at all grade levels.
Cabarrus County is currently classified as critical community spread by the state, but the infection rate has been going down in recent weeks hitting a pandemic high above 17 percent three weeks ago and falling to 13 percent as of last week. That number will be updated later this week for the seven days following Jan. 16.
Hospitalizations and total number of new cases remain high in the County as the effects of gatherings around holidays continue to show up in the data.