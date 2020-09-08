KCS reports one additional case of COVID-19 during second week of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools reported one new case of COVID-19 in the district for the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, Superintendent Chip Buckwell announced a Facebook video Monday.

There are three people in precautionary quarantine as a result of the new case as recommended by Cabarrus Health Alliance.

There were two new cases reported for the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 30 and three people were put in precautionary quarantine then as well.

“As a reminder, we work closely with the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) on contact tracing and, if you have not been contacted directly, you/your student has not been identified as a close contact,” Buckwell said.

He continued: “Thank you again for your incredible support and encouragement for all of KCS.”

KCS elected to come back to school under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B which allows partially on-campus learning to begin the year.

One set of students is on campus Monday and Tuesday in Cohort A while another is on site Wednesday and Thursday in Cohort B.

All students work remotely on Fridays.