KCS reports one additional case of COVID-19 during second week of school

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools reported one new case of COVID-19 in the district for the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, Superintendent Chip Buckwell announced a Facebook video Monday.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine as a result of the new case as recommended by Cabarrus Health Alliance.
There were two new cases reported for the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 30 and three people were put in precautionary quarantine then as well.
“As a reminder, we work closely with the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) on contact tracing and, if you have not been contacted directly, you/your student has not been identified as a close contact,” Buckwell said.
He continued: “Thank you again for your incredible support and encouragement for all of KCS.”
KCS elected to come back to school under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B which allows partially on-campus learning to begin the year.
One set of students is on campus Monday and Tuesday in Cohort A while another is on site Wednesday and Thursday in Cohort B.
All students work remotely on Fridays.
Gov. Cooper announced Friday the state will be moving into a cautious Phase 2.5 which will allow the re-opening of several features throughout North Carolina which were not allowed during Phase 2.
Gyms can now be open to 30 percent capacity and playgrounds are open again as well. KCS will be taking advantage of the latter.
“We are excited to announce that playgrounds will be open beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8,” Buckwell said in his video. “Please follow your school’s guidelines for health and safety on the playground equipment.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.