KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis History Associates will meet Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. for an evening with Chick Suggs, owner and operator of Lee’s Sandwich Shop in Jackson Park.

Chick will be sharing his knowledge and information about the history of this iconic mom and pop restaurant that has been a part of Kannapolis for over 70 years.

If you have any information, photos or articles on Lee’s or its predecessor, Joe’s Sandwich Shop, please bring them with you to share. There will be time for questions and answers. The museum and history room will also be open.

The event will be held at the A.L. Brown High School Social Room, 415 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Park in lot East of Trinity Methodist Church and use the sidewalk east of Kannapolis Performing Arts Center (auditorium). Follow the signs to KHA.

For more information, call History Room at 704-932-7518 or Phil Goodman at 704-796-0803.