Kicking off the holiday season
Kicking off the holiday season

The holiday season officially begins in Concord and Kannapolis this weekend with the Concord Tree Lighting Celebration tonight beginning at 6 p.m. and capped with the lighting at Rotary Square at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 8:10 p.m. The festivities continue Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Santa Scramble 5K road race along the Christmas parade route. The TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade rolls out on Church Street North at 2:30 p.m. and comes into downtown Concord on Union Street.

Saturday is capped off with an official kickoff at Village Park of A Kannapolis Christmas with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m. The Celebration of Lights will continue through Dec. 30 with new opportunities for fun, including community groups performing and a holiday market. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be in downtown Kannapolis at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

