KANNAPOLIS _ Does your child have an interest in art?

Every Thursday, now through July 27, bring your child to the Gem Theater Event Room for a fun Art Workshop.

During this workshop, your child will have the opportunity to create and explore different styles of art each week.

Workshops will occur on Thursday nights July 6 - July 27 from 6-8 p.m. Each workshop is $5 per child.

To sign up and for more information visit: https://bit.ly/kids_artworkshop