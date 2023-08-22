ALBEMARLE – Kinsleigh Elizabeth Troutman of Mt. Pleasant competed in the America’s United States National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss America’s United States. She also garnered multiple side awards: interview, runway, black and white photogenic and Little Miss Best All Around.

Kinsleigh will be representing the National Title over the course of the next year. Her responsibilities will include making appearances and promoting the organizations core value of ‘Pearls and Wisdom’.

The Pearls of Wisdom are Passionate, Pivotal, Personable, Positive, and Powerful. All of these values align with Kinsleigh’s platform – ‘Color Magic Into Healing’ where she collects coloring books and crayons and donates them to Children’s Hospitals around the state.

Kinsleigh’s goal is to make the hospital not such a scary place for children. She wants to put a smile on their faces and give them something fun and bright to think about.

The perfect partnership between Kinsleigh and America’s United States will certainly bring the opportunity to donate to more hospitals all over the Country. America’s United States has developed the belief of ‘crowns with opportunities’ and encourages their title holders to be an active, positive role model not only within their communities but across the United States.

America’s United States and TMC Productions is committed to helping their title holders support organizations and charities close to their heart as they give back to their community. With this prestigious title, Kinsleigh will be given access to build on her public speaking skills, poise, and cultural appreciation.

Any business, organization, or private individual that is interested in becoming a sponsor of the America’s United States pageant should contact TMC Productions at TMCProduction1@yahoo.com.