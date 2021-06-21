 Skip to main content
Kreitzer's Critter Corral Puppy Rescue raises more than $3,000 in basket raffle
Kreitzer's Critter Corral Puppy Rescue raises more than $3,000 in basket raffle

KANNAPOLIS — Kreitzer’s Critter Corral and Puppy Rescue wasn’t sure how much support they could get in their first live event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. But they were absolutely thrilled to find out they raised more than $3,000 to help their nonprofit continue to run at that first event Saturday.

Lizanne and Bill Kreitzer know the community supports everything they do, but they couldn’t be sure what kind of support they would get with a raffle for a gift basket which took place alongside a Jacquelyn Todd book signing at Editions Coffee and Book Store. But to see everyone who came out to see them and support them was truly special for the owners of the Puppy Rescue.

Lizanne (middle left) and Bill Kreitzer held their first event since the start of the pandemic "Cowboys and Canines" at Editions Coffee Shop and Book Store on Saturday.

“It’s been great,” Lizanne said Saturday. “We’ve had a lot of people that we haven’t seen in a long time, a lot of new people. It’s just been humbling. A lot of people not only supporting us but Jackie and Editions and it’s just been great.”

People have been spending the last several weeks buying raffle tickets for a gift basket put together by friend of Kreitzer’s Vickie Smith. The basket featured items valued at more than $750 including gift cards from Campbowwow, Longhorn Steakhouse, PetSmart, Petco and Pet Supplies Plus, as well as an assortment of pet toys and treats, along with Todd’s book, “Cowboys Like Us.”

Tickets for the raffle were one ticket for $1, six for $5, 15 for $10 and 35 for $20 with all proceeds going to the Critter Corral which is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. When all was said and done the Kreitzer’s had raised $3,270 between purchases of raffle tickets and direct donations.

“The people that come out and support us it is so humbling,” Bill Kreitzer said. “It’s so special. We’ve been at this for 17 years and (to see) the people that come out and support us and follow us, it just keeps you humble.”

By the end of the event the Kreitzer’s had raised $2,870 in raffle ticket sales alone and Kathy Ware was the lucky winner of the drawing.

Kathy Ware won the raffle which accumulated more than $2,800 in sales in the several weeks leading up to Saturday's drawing.

For Todd this was a chance to get her book out to the public not just in the gift basket but also as part of a book signing. She and her husband are adopters themselves and adopted their dog Jasmine from the Kreitzers.

Jackie Todd

Her and her husband actually met because of a dog. Her husband had a dog named Ginger before they were married. Ginger actually wandered into Jackie’s yard and managed to introduce them. Helping out the Kreitzer’s simply made too much sense for Todd.

“The Kreitzer’s, first of all, are just amazing people,” Todd said. “What they do for the dogs and what they do for the community, it’s wonderful and it’s heartwarming. I am an adopter, we still have Jasmine. We adopted her about five years ago, and dogs don’t have a whole lot of choices, the situations they come in and the Kreitzer’s take them, clean them up, give them vaccinations, give them treatment and find really good homes for them. So for us as a community, for me as a person, as an individual, to be able to give back to them and just make their platform more noticeable, it’s wonderful.”

Jackie Todd is the owner of several rescue dogs herself. She brought her dog Nutmeg along to Saturday's signing.

Todd has self-published three books — “Cowboys Like Us,” “The Tale of Millie and Jasper,” and Cowboy Rides Away” — and she was happy to do a book signing for the event. Her mother told her she needed to get her book out there more and give a chance for others to read her writing and Saturday was a good opportunity to do that.

But since she has started to give others a chance to see and read her books she has been excited at the reception. One key part of one book is that in it a horse alerts a woman to her pregnancy. This actually hit very close to home for one reader.

“I had one lady call me up in tears and she says, ‘Your book has touched my heart. I was pregnant and my dog alerted me to the pregnancy and we got an emergency situation taken care of.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is really touching people,’” she said. “They’re understanding it, they’re connecting to it, they’re enjoying the read and that’s just what I wanted. If they can read the book and find some happiness in it, find some enjoyment, maybe a few hours apiece, perfect. That’s all I need.”

She said she has another series of books on a tattoo artist she hopes to publish as well, but just seeing her writing connect with others has been exciting.

The Kreitzer’s brought out five puppies and two kittens to Saturday’s event and many who came out brought their dogs as well. Support came for the Kreitzer’s from as far away as Ballantyne as well as Valerye Steinhauser wants to do what she can to support the Critter Corral.

Steinhauser is an adopter herself as she got her dog Duke from a foster home. She wants everyone to know just how special it is to adopt a rescue.

“If it wasn’t for people like (the Kreitzer’s), my dog would not be where it’s at,” she said. “So that’s why I came out. I drove an hour to come and I donated some money because, again, if it wasn’t for people doing this kind of stuff my dog would never have made it where he is now.”

Duke was abandoned by his previous owner and left outside on a metal leash that had cut into his neck and left scars to this day. It took time for him to adjust to his new home, but he seems to have found his happiness. Steinhauser’s neighbors call Duke the “Zen Dog” because of his even temperament and gentle nature.

“He gets along with any dog in the neighborhood, any people and I think that’s how rescues are,” she said. “They appreciate so much of what people give to them after they’re rescued because they go through some bad things sometimes. Rescue dogs are better than any dog and more loyal than any dog I’ve ever met in my life.”

The Kreitzer’s were not allowing animals to be adopted at Saturday’s event, but they were happy to introduce the puppies and kittens to the community and they were more than happy to introduce themselves when they weren’t napping in the world’s cutest dog pile in the shade.

But they are always open to sending their animals to good homes to foster or for the long term. They do this because it truly is a calling and to give these animals the homes they deserve, and to give families a chance to welcome a new member is something they will always want to do and it’s something their community will always support.

“I would recommend to anybody, rescue is the best way to go. It’s the absolute best way to go,” Steinhauser said. “I have a cat that also is a rescue and all my cats I’ve ever had were rescues, and again, I will never, ever buy other than rescue. Because I know they’re treated well in foster from the very beginning, so I would never buy any other way, it’s just the best.”

