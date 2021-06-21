Kreitzer's Critter Corral Puppy Rescue raises more than $3,000 in basket raffle

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Todd has self-published three books — “Cowboys Like Us,” “The Tale of Millie and Jasper,” and Cowboy Rides Away” — and she was happy to do a book signing for the event. Her mother told her she needed to get her book out there more and give a chance for others to read her writing and Saturday was a good opportunity to do that.

But since she has started to give others a chance to see and read her books she has been excited at the reception. One key part of one book is that in it a horse alerts a woman to her pregnancy. This actually hit very close to home for one reader.

“I had one lady call me up in tears and she says, ‘Your book has touched my heart. I was pregnant and my dog alerted me to the pregnancy and we got an emergency situation taken care of.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is really touching people,’” she said. “They’re understanding it, they’re connecting to it, they’re enjoying the read and that’s just what I wanted. If they can read the book and find some happiness in it, find some enjoyment, maybe a few hours apiece, perfect. That’s all I need.”

She said she has another series of books on a tattoo artist she hopes to publish as well, but just seeing her writing connect with others has been exciting.