Kroger Co. brings high-tech facility to Cabarrus County, adds nearly 700 new jobs

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Kroger Co., the largest grocery retailer in the U.S., will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years to support a logistics facility that will be established in the City of Concord.
"As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” Cooper said in a statement. “From our hard working and skilled people to our advanced transportation networks and overall business climate, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for a modern business to succeed.”
Kroger Co. also owns Harris Teeter, a grocery store chain that was started in Matthews, N.C. Kroger Co. also owns Ralphs Fred Meyer and others.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, while wages will vary based on job roles, the average annual pay, including benefits, will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255. The total payroll impact from this project on the region is expected to reach more than $29 million each year.
Local leaders commented on the announcement Wednesday afternoon saying they are pleased to see more businesses moving into the area and creating more jobs.
“Kroger is delivering a concept that will revolutionize local commerce,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “They’re bringing creativity and innovation to our lives. That aligns with our expectations of innovative business. It’s exciting to know that the residents of Cabarrus County will be among the first in the nation to benefit from it.”
“In Concord, we’re all about high-performance living; we’re continuously working to enhance our community through better, faster and more efficient services, and creating a place where people want to come to work, live, and play,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “Kroger is a well-established and trusted household name and will bring more than 700 good-quality jobs to Concord. We’re thrilled to have their investment in our city.”
Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC (KFN), is the subsidiary leading the project.
KFN’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier Wednesday.
Over the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $820.8 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 692 new jobs, as well as the company’s required project investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2.3 million, spread over 12 years.
State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue showing the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.
"The acceleration of our delivery business continues with the development of an additional customer fulfillment center, advancing our commitment to creating career opportunities and serving shoppers fresh food fast through interconnected, automated, and innovative facilities and last-mile solutions across America," said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger's senior vice president and chief supply chain officer. "We thank Governor Roy Cooper for his collaboration and support of this project, and the company looks forward to serving new and existing customers across North Carolina."
Cabarrus Economic Development Executive Director Cabarrus EDC Executive Director Page Castrodale said she expects the fulfillment center to have a direct significant impact on local residents.
“We have been working with this project team for a long time and we are happy to finally be able to share this exciting concept with the community,” said Castrodale. “Their investment will no doubt have a significant impact on our citizens and others in the region because of the financial investment and job opportunities, but also because this type of service makes Cabarrus County an even more attractive place to live. The EDC has had a very busy year and this win is a great way to cap it off.”
This is the second large economic announcement the area has seen this year, including the Red Bull and Rauch facility that will be located at the former Philip Morris plant.