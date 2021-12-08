Kroger Co. brings high-tech facility to Cabarrus County, adds nearly 700 new jobs

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Kroger Co., the largest grocery retailer in the U.S., will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years to support a logistics facility that will be established in the City of Concord.

"As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” Cooper said in a statement. “From our hard working and skilled people to our advanced transportation networks and overall business climate, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for a modern business to succeed.”

Kroger Co. also owns Harris Teeter, a grocery store chain that was started in Matthews, N.C. Kroger Co. also owns Ralphs Fred Meyer and others.

According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, while wages will vary based on job roles, the average annual pay, including benefits, will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255. The total payroll impact from this project on the region is expected to reach more than $29 million each year.

Local leaders commented on the announcement Wednesday afternoon saying they are pleased to see more businesses moving into the area and creating more jobs.