LABOR DAY: Cabarrus County administrative offices close, as parks remain open

CONCORD — Cabarrus County government offices, including the Government Center, Human Services Center, County Landfill (Irish Potato Road), Household Hazardous Waste Facility (Hwy. 49), Board of Elections and Veterans Services will close on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Cabarrus County Landfill on Irish Potato Road will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Public Library System are closed Monday, September 5. Library hours will resume Tuesday, September 6. Patrons can participate in the library’s eResources at www.cabarruscounty.us/library-eresources.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners work session that typically falls on the first Monday of the month moves to Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m.

All Cabarrus County senior centers are closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Cabarrus County parks, including Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans are open for fun during Labor Day, operating on their normal schedules.

Park operating hours are as follows:

Camp T.N. Spencer: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Frank Liske Park: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rob Wallace Park and Vietnam Veterans Park: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Republic Services curbside garbage and recyclable collections for residents in unincorporated parts of Cabarrus are on a regular schedule.

For more information on Labor Day hours, visit www.cabarruscounty.us.

2022 Cabarrus County Fair

Here comes the fun! The Cabarrus County fair is back Friday, Sept. 9, – Saturday, Sept. 17. Open rain or shine, the fair will take place at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center (4551 Oil Airport Road, Concord NC 28025). For additional fair information and ticketing, visit www.cabarruscountyfair.com or call 707-786-7221.