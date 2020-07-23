Lane closing on Corban, Church streets for courthouse project

CONCORD — As part of the Cabarrus County Courthouse construction project, a lane of Corban and Church streets will be closed to accommodate various project activities.
The closure, which begins Monday, July 27, will affect downtown traffic on Church Street between Means and Corban avenues and on Corban between Church and Union streets. The closure will take up the lane closest to the courthouse side of the streets.
Thru-traffic will be passable in both directions during the closure.
Following several weeks of work inside the existing courthouse, crews will soon begin demolishing the annex to make way for the footprint of the new building, according to Kyle Bilafer, Cabarrus County area manager of operations. The closed lane will provide space for materials from the annex demolition and future construction, while accommodating deliveries and other daily activities.
The lane will remain closed permanently through the end of 2022.
Plans for the 250,000-square-foot renovation/expansion include relocation of the courthouse entrance from Union Street to a pedestrian plaza along the former Means Avenue. This will allow for better access from Church and Union streets and create a hub for activity in downtown Concord.
The project will also update the existing courthouse, a 50-year-old building that has struggled to accommodate the increase in court traffic in recent years.
Tune in to the the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages for a virtual groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m.
