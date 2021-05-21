Lanterns on the Lake to celebrate 'communities of strength'

CONCORD – To celebrate those who have kept the community moving forward this past year and honor the lives lost in the pandemic, Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks department is hosting a Lanterns on the Lake event at Frank Liske Park.
Every year, the Concord Senior Center celebrates Older Americans Month (OAM) and hosts multiple events in its honor, closing out with a dance party. But when the Acitve Living and Parks department heard that this year’s OAM theme was communities of strength, it decided to bring the entire Cabarrus community together for a lantern celebration Thursday at 9 p.m. May 27 at Frank Liske Park.
The Senior center knew that not only had its older adult members been affected by the pandemic, but their families had as well, Program Director Teresa Kiser said.
“With everything going on in the past year, we were trying to figure out what to do to close out the month,” Kiser said. “The best way to celebrate our community is to come out and focus on what everyone has gone through this last year.”
The lantern celebration will take place at the park afterhours and attendees can drive to the pond through a lantern-lit path, and then stop at the pond for a moment of reflection and pictures.
There will be over 400 luminaries lighting the way to the pond and 200 lanterns on the water. As attendees drive, they can listen through a radio station to a program that lists the names, departments and other community groups that have stepped up for the community during the pandemic.
The Senior Center held an event about each week ithis month for its members, including a gnome scavenger hunt in Frank Liske Park, a drive through goodie bag giveaway, car-horn-beeping bingo and a flowerpot painting competition. There will be one other event next week. Tuesday, May 25, there will be a paint and pour craft at the Concord Senior Center at 10 a.m. Then the month will close out with the lantern celebration Thursday.
This will be the first time the Active Living department has ended OAM with a celebration that includes the entire community’s participation.
“When the theme came down to us, we just thought we need to open this up. We need to make this for everybody,” Kiser said. “Everyone has gone through the same thing, whether you are an older adult or child, everybody has lost somebody. And we’ve all one through this time together.”
Those honored by the lanterns are first responders, essential workers and those who have died due to COVID-19. Some community members have already made specific requests to honor groups like cafeteria workers, their doctors and local fire departments.
The Senior Center is still taking honoree requests through May 25. Community members can call 704-920-3484 or email twkiser@cabarruscounty.us by next Tuesday to submit honorees.
While the celebration is a free community event, the Senior Center has requested people to RSVP and call 704-920-3484 by 5 p.m. on May 25.
