Lanterns on the Lake to celebrate 'communities of strength'

CONCORD – To celebrate those who have kept the community moving forward this past year and honor the lives lost in the pandemic, Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks department is hosting a Lanterns on the Lake event at Frank Liske Park.

Every year, the Concord Senior Center celebrates Older Americans Month (OAM) and hosts multiple events in its honor, closing out with a dance party. But when the Acitve Living and Parks department heard that this year’s OAM theme was communities of strength, it decided to bring the entire Cabarrus community together for a lantern celebration Thursday at 9 p.m. May 27 at Frank Liske Park.

The Senior center knew that not only had its older adult members been affected by the pandemic, but their families had as well, Program Director Teresa Kiser said.

“With everything going on in the past year, we were trying to figure out what to do to close out the month,” Kiser said. “The best way to celebrate our community is to come out and focus on what everyone has gone through this last year.”

The lantern celebration will take place at the park afterhours and attendees can drive to the pond through a lantern-lit path, and then stop at the pond for a moment of reflection and pictures.