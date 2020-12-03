Lawmakers slam state officials for lockdowns that left students behind

“We still don’t know what students are learning or not learning,” Stoops said. “We have no measures for achievement. And apparently we have no plans to assess elementary and middle school students during the school year.”

But lawmakers offered glimpses of what students have lost to virtual learning.

“I’ve got a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old who are struggling,” Sen. Todd Johnson, R-Union, said. “My boys were A, B students pre-COVID, now we’re celebrating a C. They’re struggling mightily.”

The effects will be long-lasting. Experts say students are losing months of learning, putting them behind in school, increasing their likelihood of dropping out, and stifling their future earnings.

“All of those are going to be huge gaping holes in our system going forward?” Rep. Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, said. “Those challenges will prohibit the growth of our state for years if we don’t have a plan now.”

Stegall acknowledged that the state has been reactionary in its response to the pandemic. But a future strategy can undo only so much of the damage done in the present, says Stoops.