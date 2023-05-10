MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant now has its second mural in the “Layers of History” mural program.

The mural was dedicated by the town's board of commissioners with a ribbon-cutting Monday, May 8, adjacent to 1476 S. Main St.

“Greetings from Mont Amoena” honors the legacy of the Mont Amoena Female Seminary which educated young women from 1859 to 1927 in Mount Pleasant.

The name “Mont Amoena” was derived from the Latin for “Mount Pleasant”. The new mural is just 600 feet north of where Mont Amoena once stood, on the side wall of the Michele Burns Esthetics building on South Main Street facing the Buddy’s Place Restaurant parking lot and Franklin Street near the Mont Amoena State Historical Marker.

The mural was designed by Caswell Turner Munjas of Cicada Studios from the extensive treasure trove of photographs assembled by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society and the thesis project work of Denise Steward McLain, “Memories of Mont Amoena” (https://montamoena.org/).

Mural installation was completed by TPM Color Lab. The mural was made possible through a matching Grassroots Project Assistance Grant, received by the town of Mount Pleasant, supported and administered by the Cabarrus Arts Council and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.