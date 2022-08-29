Leadership Rowan begins its 30th class

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has selected the 30th Class of Leadership Rowan.

The 2022-2023 class will be celebrating 30 years of the Chamber’s signature program for established community leaders. Since 1992, Leadership Rowan has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well-networked and passionate about the success of the community.

These talented leaders will spend ten months going on exclusive tours and having hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspectives, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.

“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 750 graduates of the program,” said Nick Means (F & M Bank), Steering Committee Chairman.

The Leadership Rowan program began in August and run through May, 2023. The 29 members of the 2022-23 Class are:

Tracy Alewine (Walser Technology Group, Inc.); Angela Alford (Rowan-Salisbury School System); Pierce Allman (Alan F. Burke, CPA, PA); Jodi Bailey (Catawba College); Chris Barringer (Atrium Health); Cody Craddock (Rowan County Government); Andrea Davis (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Shelby Davis (Global Contact Services); Amy Estridge (Lutheran Services Carolinas); April Everett (Rowan County Government); Alexandra Fisher (Meals on Wheels Rowan); Peter Franzese (Town of Spencer); Jay Garneau (Rowan EDC); Brad Gorman (City of Salisbury); Therese Henderson (Courtyard by Marriott Salisbury); Gregory Hill (Livingstone College); Rachel Jordan (Novant Health Foundation); Souwan Kiengkham (City of Salisbury); Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College); Amanda May (Smart Start Rowan); Joanie Michael (Rowan EDC); Amber Morgan (Moose Pharmacy); Dr. Chris Nesbitt (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); Hope Oliphant (Main Street Marketplace); Raeshawn Palmer (Rowan Helping Ministries); Jordi Roman (Rowan-Salisbury School System); Kimberly Stieg (Historic Salisbury Foundation, Inc.); Charles Whaley III (Healthcare Management Consultants); Ralph Young (Unlock Me Bail Bonds).

Class members participated in a two-day retreat August 25-26 where they participated in a Simulated Society (SIMSOC) exercise and got acquainted with other class members. After the retreat, participants will attend a full-day session each month September through May to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge of Rowan County.

For more information, please contact Erica Church at the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.