League of Mercy workshop to be held Wednesday at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will meet for a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
This workshop will be a great opportunity for fun and fellowship while we make favors for our nursing home residents.
It will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.
Please plan to wear a mask during the workshop.