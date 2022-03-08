Learn how she started her business with no experience

Her highest month of sales as the number one franchise was April 2020. She said people were still needing their dryer vents cleaned, and with a few modifications to how technicians interacted with customers, they continued.

The business has even grown during the pandemic. She started out with one technician but now has five and has added an office administrator.

Now she shares her experience with potential franchise owners and the company is creating a new business model around her experience where owners are able to jump in.

She said she wants people, especially women, to know they can start a business in the same industry she did and feel confident that they can do well.

Out of the 117 Dryer Vent Wizard franchises, only seven are owned by women. That’s less than 6%.

Deas wants to see a network of women in the industry working together and talking about their business practices to help others that want to get started.