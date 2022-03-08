Learn how she started her business with no experience

When Megan Deas decided to open a Dryer Vent Wizard at the age of 24, she blazed a new trail for the company as the first franchise owner to open a business without first being a technician.
Deas said after college, she quickly learned that corporate life wasn’t going to be for her. After a short period in an entry level job, she decided to open a Dryer Vent Wizard.
There was just one thing. She knew nothing about dryer vent cleaning.
But she did know about business.
In the past, franchisees for the company followed a smooth path from working in the van as a technician to working up to owning a franchise.
Deas skipped right through that.
“I knew right off the bat that I didn't want to be a technician,” she said.
When she approached the company about owning a franchise, the company was interested in seeing how the business model would look if an owner was fully dedicated to the business side.
So in 2019 she opened her business and hired her first technician. Deas said he has been a vital part of her team since day one.
“The important thing in business is to surround yourself with a really good team. He knows I don’t know as much as he does about dryer vents,” she explained. “But we have a good relationship that we’ve built over these years.”
She also knew that surrounding herself with other franchise owners would be important, even if she was the first to start out the way she did. Thankfully, she had two owners in the family, two of her brothers.
As she was starting out, she looked to them when she had questions.
“It was nice to be able to lean on them as mentors and learn from them,” she said.
Later, she purchased a Charlotte based franchise from one of her brothers and incorporated it into her own. By then, her business reached across Cabarrus County, Mecklenburg County and even down into Fort Mill, South Carolina.
One major hurdle did come her way as she was starting out — the pandemic.
In the very beginning, she had an honest conversation with her employees about layoffs and unemployment just the first few weeks into March 2020.
“We had no idea what to expect at that point,” she said.
The business was deemed essential so her employees worked on a modified schedule during March 2020. But after a few weeks she found that this business had a benefit.
“We quickly realized this business was pandemic proof,” she said.
Her highest month of sales as the number one franchise was April 2020. She said people were still needing their dryer vents cleaned, and with a few modifications to how technicians interacted with customers, they continued.
The business has even grown during the pandemic. She started out with one technician but now has five and has added an office administrator.
Now she shares her experience with potential franchise owners and the company is creating a new business model around her experience where owners are able to jump in.
She said she wants people, especially women, to know they can start a business in the same industry she did and feel confident that they can do well.
Out of the 117 Dryer Vent Wizard franchises, only seven are owned by women. That’s less than 6%.
Deas wants to see a network of women in the industry working together and talking about their business practices to help others that want to get started.
“One of our sister companies, the owner is a woman. It has been cool to connect with other women owners in the home service field. If there was that education for people who are just interested in business and want to get started, it could be easier for people to get started,” she said.
And she said there is a bit of advice she always gives to anyone interested in opening a business but might be on the fence.
“Just go for it. When I started my business, I was very naïve and just went for it. I didn’t think. I just put one foot in front of the other. Also for me, working at a company that had the groundwork already laid was beneficial,” she said