KANNAPOLIS Legendary musician George Clinton stopped by G.W. Carver Elementary School Friday for a visit.

The 82-year-old Kannapolis native is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the N.C. Music Hall of Fame.

The jovial singer and producer greeted students and posed for pictures with staff during the visit.

Clinton is known for his work with Parliament and Funkadelic as well as solo efforts. He also produced albums for Bootsie Collins and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He received a Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Clinton is called by many "the father of funk."