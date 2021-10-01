'Let's go': Dream on 3 kid heads for Dallas Cowboys vs. Panthers game

The Dream On 3 team helped make Jabron's dream of seeing a Dallas Cowboy's game in person come true, co-founder Brandon Lindsey said.

"We have been working on this for quite a while," Lindsey said. "With COVID going on it was just wondering when could we get the opportunity to get it done, when could we get here to the middle school, when could we pull off the game, and then all the stars just aligned. It became so much bigger than we even thought it would be. He didn't know any of this was happening today, which is the fun part."

The parent's were in on the surprise and had packed the family luggage. But their boys were in for a shock. Dream on 3 helped sign Jabron's brothers out of school Friday and brought them to Hickory Ridge Middle School.

Jabron's parents and brothers surprised him in class and let him know they were all going to Texas. He was sent off by school staff who lined the halls cheering him on as he exited the building and headed straight for the limousine to the airport.

Before the family piled in the vehicle with their bags, Jabron was given a second surprise when Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies showed up ready to escort the family all the way to the airport.