'Let's go': Dream on 3 kid heads for Dallas Cowboys vs. Panthers game

HARRISBURG — A Hickory Ridge Middle schooler was swept out of class Friday with a full entourage before he and his family were escorted to the airport on their way to Texas to see the Dallas Cowboys.
This past summer was a fight 11-year-old Jabron Battle planned to win after he was diagnosed with demyelination — lesions of the brain.
Jabron's mother Melody Battle said their world was flipped when her son went from playing football to laying in a hospital bed for three months.
"He went to school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and was perfectly fine. He was playing football perfectly fine. And Friday we took him to the hospital, and he ended up in the ICU for over a month," Melody remembered.
She said his whole left side was paralyzed. He had trouble eating, his vision was permanently affected and his speech was impaired.
But he never gave up, Melody said. He went through therapy to improve his speech and is now mobile. He did need a pair of new glasses, but it didn't phase Jabron.
"One thing with Jabron," Melody said, "he accepts that he had an illness and said 'Okay, I got sick, I went to the hospital, let's go.' His whole deal is, I have to do it, I will do it, and let's just go."
During that time in the hospital, the family cancelled three trips, including Melody and her husband's anniversary vacation.
"Everything was just on pause," Melody said.
By the time Jabron recovered, school was starting for the fall semester.
Melody said she and her husband always tried to carve out time every year to be together as a family and have fun.
"Our boys know that family means everything to us, so we try to stay together and make memories," she said.
This weekend, they will be making quite a few memories and having a few new experiences.
The family kicks off the weekend Saturday with a Texas Rangers game. The family will also attend a pre-game event. Melody said the family has never been to Texas and has never attended a baseball game and was excited for the weekend of firsts. They will also head to a Dallas Cowboys rally.
The big day is Sunday at the AT&T Stadium where the family will be seated Club Level to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Carolina Panthers game.
Jabron is a major fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was first introduced to the team by a family friend, but Melody said that Dez Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010-2017, wowed Jabron and he was hooked. Melody and her husband, however, love a different team.
"We tried to make them Panthers' fans when they were younger. And he brought all his Panther gear to his dad one day and said, 'Dad, I am done with Panthers.' And it has just been the Cowboys ever since," she explained.
The Dream On 3 team helped make Jabron's dream of seeing a Dallas Cowboy's game in person come true, co-founder Brandon Lindsey said.
"We have been working on this for quite a while," Lindsey said. "With COVID going on it was just wondering when could we get the opportunity to get it done, when could we get here to the middle school, when could we pull off the game, and then all the stars just aligned. It became so much bigger than we even thought it would be. He didn't know any of this was happening today, which is the fun part."
The parent's were in on the surprise and had packed the family luggage. But their boys were in for a shock. Dream on 3 helped sign Jabron's brothers out of school Friday and brought them to Hickory Ridge Middle School.
Jabron's parents and brothers surprised him in class and let him know they were all going to Texas. He was sent off by school staff who lined the halls cheering him on as he exited the building and headed straight for the limousine to the airport.
Before the family piled in the vehicle with their bags, Jabron was given a second surprise when Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies showed up ready to escort the family all the way to the airport.
Dream On 3 founder Lindsey said seeing the look on Jabron's face reminded him of when the organization was founded.