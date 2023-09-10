Local twin sisters Jordyne and Kendall Lewis definitely made history during the 84th session of Tar Heel Girls State recently held at Campbell University. Now seniors at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, the two young women were endorsed for that opportunity by Harrisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 523.

American Legion Auxiliary Tar Heel Girls State originated in 1940 to provide an opportunity to study and practice citizenship. For over 80 years, this program has served several thousand young leaders by deepening their sense of responsibilities as citizens and serving as a practical source of instruction in the structure and operation of state and local governments. The Girls State program, exclusive to the American Legion Auxiliary, is a unique government-in-action learning program for rising senior students. North Carolina boasts the longest continuously running Girls State program in the country.

During each yearly session, some of North Carolina’s brightest spend a week creating city government, political parties, and a state government. They elect officials, write and debate bills, create working governments and attend various workshops to prepare them for their senior year and college. Program objectives are to improve citizenship for present and future generations of Tar Heels, to become familiar with political processes and the structure of North Carolina’s government, to develop civic leadership and pride in American citizenship, to instill an appreciation for American traditions and belief in the United States, to develop a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation and to insure the principles of justice, freedom and democracy will continue for posterity.

During the week, attendees also heard from special guests including Secretary of State Elaine Marshall who spoke to citizens about her experience campaigning, her responsibilities as Secretary of State, and how her office differs from other Secretaries of State in the United States. The Honorable Chief Justice Newby spoke about North Carolina’s influence on the drafting of the United States Constitution and his duties as the head of the Judicial Branch. Attendees also heard from the chairperson of the North Carolina Democratic Party, Anderson Clayton, the youngest party leader in the country at 25 years old, and from Mayor Blake Massengill of Fuquay-Varina, who spoke about mayoral responsibilities and the structure of a council-manager form of government. A panel of veterans also spoke of their personal military experience.

Toward the end of the week, when elections were held among the attendees, Jordyne and Kendell certainly made history beyond being one of the few sets of twins to have participated in the NC program over the years. Jordyne was elected Secretary of State and Kendell was elected as Governor, the two highest elected offices in the Tar Heel Girls State program.

These outstanding young ladies are the daughters of James and Kelly Lewis. You should probably remember the names Kendall and Jordyne Lewis as they are well on their way to being leaders and making their marks. Members of Harrisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 523 were thrilled with the success of their chosen delegates and anxiously await more incredible accomplishments in the future by these two outstanding young women.