Life at Oaklawn: Colder weather is coming

When I was growing up at Oaklawn this time of year became very hectic. Mother and Daddy were doing all they could do to get ready for the winter. Mother had canned everything she could get her hands on, and one of the rooms upstairs was packed with jars of green beans, tomatoes, lima beans, pinto beans, beets and of course pickles of every kind.

Mother would wrap the jars in newspaper or cloth to keep them from freezing in the unheated room. Mother would also wrap green tomatoes in newspapers and keep these under her bed, where some would ripen and we would enjoy those at Thanksgiving. Mother did not have the good luck my Aunt Rachel did with the green tomatoes. Aunt Rachel always had ripe tomatoes throughout the Winter. She had a green thumb and was always very successful with vegetables and plants of any kind.

I remember she had a Christmas cactus that was in a wash tub. She would keep it in the dark until around the first of December. Aunt Rachel would then bring the cactus out and give it a little water and in a few weeks, it would be blooming and so beautiful.

I am sorry to say that I did not inherit this green thumb, but my first cousin Marilyn Sheffield Savery did. Marilyn can stick a plant in the ground or a container and it will thrive.