Life at Oaklawn: Picking cotton and going to the fair

I have been remembering this time of year when I attended Odell School. Cabarrus County schools started around the last week of August.

The cotton was white in the fields and school let out at lunch so the children could get home in time to pick cotton before dark.

Around the second week of September, the fair would come to Concord. All the schools had certain days that the student could get in free with a ticket. I remember being so excited when it was the day Odell got to go to the fair. I could not wait to get home so Daddy or Mother could take me to the fair. Daddy took me most of the time because Mother did not really care for the fair and just wanted some peace and quiet at home.

Daddy loved going to the fair as much as I did. We would talk all the way to Concord, and he would give me $5 for rides and cotton candy and tell me to meet him at the livestock barn at a certain time and check in, just to be sure I had not been kidnapped by a carnival worker. I did not have a watch and would have to ask someone what time it was so I could meet Daddy.

I would meet up with some classmates, and we would ride the rides until our money ran out. Most of the time, I would be with my best friend, Joy Cline. She and I would have a ball. Joy is gone now, but before she passed away, we shared a lot of wonderful memories.