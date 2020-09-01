Life at Oaklawn: Picking cotton and going to the fair

I have been remembering this time of year when I attended Odell School. Cabarrus County schools started around the last week of August.
The cotton was white in the fields and school let out at lunch so the children could get home in time to pick cotton before dark.
Around the second week of September, the fair would come to Concord. All the schools had certain days that the student could get in free with a ticket. I remember being so excited when it was the day Odell got to go to the fair. I could not wait to get home so Daddy or Mother could take me to the fair. Daddy took me most of the time because Mother did not really care for the fair and just wanted some peace and quiet at home.
Daddy loved going to the fair as much as I did. We would talk all the way to Concord, and he would give me $5 for rides and cotton candy and tell me to meet him at the livestock barn at a certain time and check in, just to be sure I had not been kidnapped by a carnival worker. I did not have a watch and would have to ask someone what time it was so I could meet Daddy.
I would meet up with some classmates, and we would ride the rides until our money ran out. Most of the time, I would be with my best friend, Joy Cline. She and I would have a ball. Joy is gone now, but before she passed away, we shared a lot of wonderful memories.
I did some research on when the Cabarrus County Fair started. It began in the 1870s, and there were two fairs, one near Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church and the other one near St. John’s Lutheran Church near Mount Pleasant. These fairs closed in the 1890s and reopened in 1923, then closed again in 1934 due to lack of funding brought on by the Depression. The fair resumed in 1953 at the U.S. 29 intersection and is similar to the ones we know today.
As I have mentioned before, my Daddy raised watermelons, and one year, he took the biggest one out of the field to take to the fair. It weighed 106.5 pounds. Mr. Carl Propst had a sign made telling who grew the watermelon and how much it weighed. I still have this sign and treasure it with the wonderful memory of seeing Daddy shoulder that huge melon and walk through the parking lot to the exhibit building.
My daddy also like to play some of the games and was very good about getting the ring around the milk bottles and winning me a stuffed animal of some kind.
Daddy was also a very large man, about 6-foot-5-inches and over 300 pounds. He would also get the carnival worker to try to guess his weight. We always won something at that game; no one could guess his weight correctly.
The Virus of 2020 has closed the Cabarrus County Fair, and I find it so sad that the children will not get to experience the joy and fun of a fair, which is now held at the Cabarrus Arena. I pray that they find a cure for the virus and all of us can get back to a normal life.
Thank all of you readers for your encouragement for me to keep telling these tales of growing up at Oaklawn. I have made new friends and have heard from old friends.
Please pray for our great United States of America, as some folks have just broken my heart by burning our flag. So many have died for that flag to give us freedom. I hope these people know that even burning the flag is a right that was given to them by the brave men and women who died defending our country. God bless and be safe.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.