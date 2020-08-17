Life at Oaklawn: Remembering Aunt Rachel and the ’49 Ford

I received a wonderful card from my friend Pearl who lives in Concord. She and I met through my articles and have shared many memories of our lives growing up in Cabarrus County.
I also received a phone call from Janice who went to Odell and knew so many people that I knew over on Crisco Road (now George Liles/Kannapolis Parkway). Janice lived where the Target store is located.
She and I shared many names such as Heglars, Corls, Motley, Blackwelder, and the Kee family.
That was all country, back before Interstate 85 was built.
Memories of past times seem to grow more precious as we get older and my Grandsons love for me to tell them tales and the folklore that I was taught.
I am now going to teach them how to read the Blum’s Almanac and the signs that go with the days and dates of each month.
I was remembering my Mother and Daddy talking about Dog Days and that cuts would not heal well during this time.
I have done some research on Dogs Days and found that it begins July 3rd and ends on August 11th. This started during the time of the ancient Egyptians, Sirius, known as the Dog Star appeared right before the Nile flooded and they used this to be prepared for the floods.
It also was a time of extreme heat; therefore, it has existed with the connection for all time.
I remember a rhyme that went something like this, “Dog Days bright and clear, make for a happy year, but if it brought rain our hopes were in vain.” July and August this year has been so hot so I guess we will have a happy year.
I would like to tell you a little about my Aunt Rachel Cannon. She was never married and lived with my Granddaddy Robert “Bob” Cannon.
Aunt Rachel sent me a five-dollar bill every birthday up until about 1956, when she gave me a raise of ten dollars.
Aunt Rachel went to work in Cannon Mills during the 1940s and when she had saved enough money, she went to Huntersville to buy a car. She bought a 1949 Ford from Auten Motor Company on the condition that they teach her how to drive. My Mother’s brother was the lucky one that had to teach her, Uncle Tom Stenhouse was a salesman at the dealership and he sold her the car.
They went on all the back roads leading from Huntersville and around the countryside. Everything was going well until Aunt Rachel panicked and hit the gas instead of the brake and took them down thru a field. They managed to get stopped without wrecking the car and Uncle Tom put a block of wood under the accelerator after that experience. Aunt Rachel was determined to learn to drive and succeeded in getting her license, and this enabled she and Granddaddy to be independent.
I remember they would drive to Cannon’s Store almost every Sunday afternoon and she would let me drive over to Concord to get ice cream. I was fifteen and had a learner’s permit for driver education class and we did not know that this was not legal unless I was in a driver’s education car. Aunt Rachel would tell me how fast to go and when to use my arm signal for turning and we had a ball going to Concord.
I have her 1949 Ford car, that has 60,000 original miles sitting in my garage and it will be passed on to my son, who also got to ride in it with Aunt Rachel and Granddaddy.
Treasure those you love while they are alive and remember them with love when they are gone. My Mother always told me that each wonderful memory you share will make your loved ones smile in heaven, and to not ever speak ill of the ones that have passed.
God Bless all you readers and continue to pray for our country during this time of crises.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.