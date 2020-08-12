Life at Oaklawn: Signs and the Almanac

It is with great sadness that I inform the readers that Mrs. Lora “Sally” Hill passed away on Aug. 7, surrounded by her loving family. I was very fortunate to have known this wonderful lady.
I am sure Mr. and Mrs. Hill consulted an Almanac for planting crops and for various other things.
I keep an Almanac handy and consult the signs for various things. I have several friends who are facing surgery, and they call me to see if the signs are right for this part of their body. I know lots of people think this is nonsense, but I believe in the signs and was raised in this belief.
I had a doctor ask me once if I was a witch because I told him I would have to look at the signs before my surgery.
Folklore is a part of my heritage and I would like to share some of these with you readers.
If you count the fogs in August, this will predict the number of snowfalls we will have in the winter.
If the first week in August is hot, the winter will be snowy and long. It looks like we experienced very hot weather the first of August, so be prepared.
Flowers that bloom during the spring and again in the fall forecast that the winter will be cold.
Abundance of acorns and walnuts forecast long winter months.
Black rings on woolly worms, if seen at the tail, indicate the start of winter will be cold, but if seen toward the head, mean the last part of winter will be cold.
If you cut open a persimmon seed and the white is shaped like a knife, cold winds will cut through you. In the South, if the white is shaped like a spoon, the winter will be mild, but in the North, it means you will shovel lots of snow.
A ring around the moon means rain in three days.
I am sure all of you have heard this one: “Red sky in the morning, sailor take warning.” There will be a storm coming.
If a spider web is thick, and there are a lot of them, it forecasts a long and rough winter. I have a lot of spiders, and their webs are thick.
My Granddaddy Robert Caldwell Cannon always used the “Blum’s Red Almanac,” and this is the one that I use.
I was reading about the hurricane forecast, and it was predicted that they would start early and involve the Atlantic Coast, then quiet down and start up again in September with a storm along the Gulf Coast.
If any of you readers would like to consult the almanac and do not understand how to read the signs, I would be glad to help you. Laugh all you want, but it does work.
I hope all of you are well and safe during this horrible time in our wonderful United States of America and will continue to pray for our country.
God bless all of you, and thank you for all your kind words about my rambling about my growing up at Oaklawn.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
