Life at Oaklawn: Talking livestock and Christmas programs

I just cannot believe Christmas will be on Friday. I do not know about you readers, but it seems like 2020 has just flown.
I remember wishing I was older and my Mother would tell me one day you will turn around and you will be old. I thought that could never happen, but here I am age 80. Where did all those years go?
I have had good years and years not so good, but I was never without food or a place to live. This is happening in our wonderful United States of America and it is so sad. Where did our compassion for others and lending a helping hand go in this wonderful country?
In looking back on my life, I did not realize that my parents must have struggled to make ends meet and to put food in my mouth and clothes on my back. I realize now that they did without so that I would be taken care of in my childhood.
The workers at our Food Lion in Mooresville where I do my grocery shopping were so kind to me when my husband passed away. They all call me Miss Bobbie and I know most of them by name. They brought food to the house during our sadness and my step-daughter from Georgia said she had shopped at the same store for years and no one knew her name. These workers have been on the front-line stocking and ordering what we need and I would like for you readers to take the time and thank these hard-working people.
I remember Christmas at Oaklawn with fond memories and looking back I was just as happy with my one present, oranges and nuts as the children are today with a room full of things.
My Daddy, who was John Mack Cannon, would sit me on his knee and tell me a story about the animals that could talk at midnight on Christmas Eve. I wanted to hear them so much and asked him if we could go to the barn and hear them talking.
On Christmas Eve about 9 that night, Daddy told me it was time to go to the barn and wait for the animals to start talking. I was so excited and got my coat, gloves and toboggan on so we could head for the barn.
Daddy fixed us a hay bale to lean back on and straw to make a soft seat. He told me I had to be very quiet in order to hear. This was very hard to do. I did not talk but leaned back and decided to take a short nap. Daddy woke me after midnight and told me I had missed the animals talking, but we could try again the next Christmas.
The animals talking go back to when Jesus was born in the manger according to articles I have read. I wonder if my Grandaddy Robert Caldwell Cannon told this to his children when they were small?
I received a phone call last week from a distant cousin Bill Cannon. Bill had seen my articles in the paper and was able to get in contact with me. It is always nice when you can find relatives that you never knew but have lineage with them.
I remember the Christmas programs that the Sunday School Classes gave at Poplar Tent Church.
Every child had a part in the program and it was a fun time in our lives. I was never fond of standing up in front of an audience, but my Mother would go over my part with me until I had it memorized and if I forgot something all I had to do was look at her and read her lips.
Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church is where I have belonged all my life. Looking back, I can still see Mr. Cline giving out gum to the children right before the sermon was to begin. So many of these wonderful people are no long with us in body, but remain in our hearts forever.
I hope each of you readers will reach out to someone and tell them how much you appreciate what they are doing. It will only take a minute and you will be surprised what that little bit of kindness will mean.
Please continue to Pray for our wonderful United States of America and be thankful that we live in this land that deserves our respect to those who died defending our Flag. Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.