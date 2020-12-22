Life at Oaklawn: Talking livestock and Christmas programs

I just cannot believe Christmas will be on Friday. I do not know about you readers, but it seems like 2020 has just flown.

I remember wishing I was older and my Mother would tell me one day you will turn around and you will be old. I thought that could never happen, but here I am age 80. Where did all those years go?

I have had good years and years not so good, but I was never without food or a place to live. This is happening in our wonderful United States of America and it is so sad. Where did our compassion for others and lending a helping hand go in this wonderful country?

In looking back on my life, I did not realize that my parents must have struggled to make ends meet and to put food in my mouth and clothes on my back. I realize now that they did without so that I would be taken care of in my childhood.

The workers at our Food Lion in Mooresville where I do my grocery shopping were so kind to me when my husband passed away. They all call me Miss Bobbie and I know most of them by name. They brought food to the house during our sadness and my step-daughter from Georgia said she had shopped at the same store for years and no one knew her name. These workers have been on the front-line stocking and ordering what we need and I would like for you readers to take the time and thank these hard-working people.