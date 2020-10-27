Life at Oaklawn: With tears the property is sold

This will be the saddest column that I have written.

On Oct. 20, I became the last Cannon to own Oaklawn since 1938. It has been very hard for me to sell the home that I have loved for my 80 years.

No one will ever understand how hard this was for me to do. I tried my best to find someone who would make a very nice development across from Cannon Crossing, but was fought every step of the way.

There was to be a nice complex, with shops as well as nice homes for the community. It is now going to be something very different.

I just want everyone who fought me tooth and nail with the other complex to know that this is what they caused, and they have no one to blame but themselves.

There are just some things that money cannot buy, and that is the love I have for my homeplace.

I have visited my mother and daddy in the cemetery at Poplar Tent Church and cried. I told them that I had done the best I could to hold onto the land they sacrificed so hard to buy. I am living in a different world now than the times when I lived on the farm.