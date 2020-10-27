Life at Oaklawn: With tears the property is sold

This will be the saddest column that I have written.
On Oct. 20, I became the last Cannon to own Oaklawn since 1938. It has been very hard for me to sell the home that I have loved for my 80 years.
No one will ever understand how hard this was for me to do. I tried my best to find someone who would make a very nice development across from Cannon Crossing, but was fought every step of the way.
There was to be a nice complex, with shops as well as nice homes for the community. It is now going to be something very different.
I just want everyone who fought me tooth and nail with the other complex to know that this is what they caused, and they have no one to blame but themselves.
There are just some things that money cannot buy, and that is the love I have for my homeplace.
I have visited my mother and daddy in the cemetery at Poplar Tent Church and cried. I told them that I had done the best I could to hold onto the land they sacrificed so hard to buy. I am living in a different world now than the times when I lived on the farm.
I have the rock that my mother sat on and cracked walnuts. I sat on this rock and cried over foolish things. I sat on the rock and dreamed of the time I would be 16 and could drive a car. I now sit on this rock under my magnolia tree and remember all the wonderful times I had living at Cannon Cross Road.
The land will never be as it was when I was growing up in Cabarrus County, but for the readers who fought me so hard, please remember that this is what had to happen because of the zoning in Cabarrus County.
I have talked with folks who think it is all about the money, but this is not the case with my heart. Money can’t buy you youth, happiness or health, and I have prayed that God will help me make the right decisions as this chapter in my life has come to pass.
I have a cousin, Marilyn Sheffield Savery, who now lives in Florida and shares this heartbreak with me. Marilyn’s mother was Lillie Cannon Sheffield, who left the farm where they lived in Mecklenburg County and became a Registered Nurse. Aunt Lillie caught a train and was on her way to nursing school in Petersburg, Virginia. On the same train was a lady, and as they sat and talked, the lady wanted Aunt Lillie to meet her son, John Sheffield. They met, and later married, and later on had a child named Marilyn, who is my beloved first cousin. It is strange how things work out just by chance.
I have written about my Aunt Rachel and Aunt Lillie so much that I am going to include a photo so you readers can put a face to the tales.
This Saturday will be Halloween and will also have another full moon, which is called a Blue Moon. This only happens about every 18 or 19 years and is an indication of a long winter ahead. If the acorns in my yard are any indication, this will be a long winter.
I am still very upset over the disrespecting of our American flag and would like to share this from the ladies who do the Wreaths Across America for the servicemen who have passed away.
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
It looks like the virus is spreading faster than ever, and I pray that each of you will remain safe and that you will pray for our wonderful United States of America. Be safe, and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
