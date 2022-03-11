Lifeline Charlotte Centre seeks support for eastern Europe relief

Lifeline Charlotte Centre, located here in Concord, is asking for help with relief efforts needed as a result of the Russian attacks on Ukraine

The humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe is worsening every day. Over 2 million Ukrainians have already fled the country and are now refugees. The number is rising each day. They are searching for safety, scared about the uncertainties that lie ahead and worried about those they left behind. Neighboring countries are struggling to meet the needs of the rapid influx of so many people.

Lifeline Christian Mission is ready to ship shelf-stable meals to partners which work in neighboring Eastern European countries. Lifeline meals funded and packed in March will be shipped to these organizations and then distributed to refugees.

Lifeline is asking for help to fund and pack meals so we can send this relief to meet the needs of the rapid influx of so many people.

Here are 3 easy ways you can help, right here in Concord:

1. Donate to help fund the meals. Give to lifeline.org/CLT.

$25 = 100 meals

$100 = 400 meals