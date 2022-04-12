Lifestyle briefs: Historical discussion, BBQ chicken, avoiding scams and career information

Warren C. Coleman subject of next Learning Discussion

The next Learning Discussion with Dr. Norman McCullough is set for Monday, April 25.

This month’s theme is unapologetic male leaders in community and political action. The topic is the history of the Warren C. Coleman Mill and history of politics in Cabarrus, which includes Coleman's attempts to run for Cabarrus County Commissioner.

The program will also recognize other leaders in history. The next learning session will be Monday, April 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 192 Spring St., Concord.

This location is significant because it was built by Coleman and decades later the family life center addition was dedicated to the memory of Alan T. Small, who served as city councilman from 1997-2006.

4-H Foundation holding fundraiser

Cabarrus 4-H Foundation is hosting a port-a-pit barbecue fundraiser on April 29, with pre-orders only. Meals will include a barbecued half chicken, barbecue slaw, baked beans and a roll for $10. Pre-order by April 22 at go.ncsu.edu/cabarrus4hfoundation.

All profits go toward supporting 4-H youth development programs in Cabarrus County. Meals can also be pre-ordered and donated to local first responders. These donated meals will be delivered locally. The Cabarrus 4-H Foundation is a local nonprofit started by 4-H volunteers’ leaders and local 4-H youth development professionals

New program fights scams and illegal jams

“Scams and Illegal Jams” is a program offered for the community, hosted by Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) on Thursday, April 28.

The program will feature Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and attorney Jazmin G. Caldwell, of Elder Law and Estate Planning Solutions of Concord. It will focus on timely and current scams in our area.

The program will be hld at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Cabarrus Rooms. Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration, coffee, and pastries and to view and shop the “Win Me Opportunities.” The program will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude with “Win Me Winners” and door prizes.

Register in advance by calling N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center at 704-920-3310 weekdays. Please leave your name and a daytime contact phone number.

College & Career Day presented by Concord Optimist Clubs

College & Career Day will be Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Logan Multipurpose Center, 184 Booker Drive Concord. The event is free.

Optimists aim to give students a positive start in their career search as well as provide valuable skills for future career searches. The aim is to introduce students to alternative career paths. We aim to assist middle school students, high school students and their parents with college exploration options.

For information contact Teresa Hillie (president of Concord Logan Optimist Club) at thillie3@yahoo.com, Larry Rainey at juniorsandseniorstransitional@gmail.com, or Wilma Means (president HBCU Hero Optimist Club at 704-777-1920 and/or wilmameans@aol.com.

You can also register online at www.uniquealternativesinc.org.