Lifestyles briefs: Career planning, benefit barbecue and scholarship

College & Career Day presented by Concord Optimist Clubs

College & Career Day will be held Saturday, April 23, from 1-4 p.m. at Logan Multipurpose Center, 184 Booker Drive, Concord. The event is free.

We aim to give students a positive start in their career search as well as provide valuable skills for future career searches. We aim to introduce students to alternative career paths. We aim to assist middle school and high school students and their parents with college exploration options.

For information, contact Teresa Hillie (president of Concord Logan Optimist Club) at thillie3@yahoo.com, Larry Rainey at juniorsandseniorstransitional@gmail.com, or Wilma Means (president HBCU Hero Optimist Club at 704-777-1920 and/or wilmameans@aol.com.

You can also register online at www.uniquealternativesinc.org.

Benefit barbecue set for 4-H

Cabarrus 4-H Foundation is hosting a Port-A-Pit BBQ Fundraiser on April 29, pre-orders only. Meals will include a barbecue half chicken, barbecue slaw, baked beans and roll for $10. Pre-order by April 22 at go.ncsu.edu/cabarrus4hfoundation.

All profits go toward supporting 4-H youth development programs in Cabarrus County. Meals can also be pre-ordered and donated to local first responders. These donated meals will be delivered locally.

The Cabarrus 4-H Foundation is a local nonprofit started by 4-H volunteers’ leaders and local 4-H youth development professionals.

Cabarrus ECA offers college scholarship

Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) has announced that it will be awarding one college scholarship of $1,000 this spring.

One scholarship will be awarded to a youth applicant who is currently in his or her senior year of high school or in college with no break in his/her formal education. Previous applicants and/or recipients can reapply each year they remain in school.

The purpose of the scholarship is to assist students in obtaining a degree at any North Carolina college, in any field of study, with priority given to family, consumer and human sciences and other related fields such as: nutrition/foods, human development, aging, clothing and interior design. Part-time students must carry no less than six hours per semester and full-time students must carry no less than 12 hours per semester.

Applications are available at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, weekdays. Applications must be completed and returned by Thursday, April 28, to: ECA Scholarship Committee, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027. Applicants should include three letters of reference and official high school/college transcripts.

For additional information, contact NC Cooperative Extension at 704-920-3310 weekdays, or any Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association member.