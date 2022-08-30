Lifestyles briefs: Immunizations questions, first responders breakfast, connections and hall of fame

Programs on immunizations

A special program, “Immunizations, Are You Due?” will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m. at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. West, Concord.

True Care Pharmacist, Angie Cawa, will be leading this program and she will be highlighting needed immunizations for the “over 50”population. For additional details contact 704-920-3310 weekdays.

First responders breakfast

Midway Methodist Church is honoring all active and retired Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters and EMS on Saturday, Sept. 10, for breakfast from 6-10 a.m.

The free breakfast includes: eggs, sausage, livermush, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit, muffins, coffee and juices. The church is located at 708 S. Main St., Kannapolis.

Learn about recovery connections

The 2022 Community Connections presented by Cabarrus Recovery Alliance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3-7 p.m.

Find your path to recovery at the resource and education event at Atrium Ballpark, 210 Oak Ave., Kannapolis. For more information and support, visit cabarrusreccoveryalliane.org.

Kannapolis African-American hall of fame program

The Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center will hold its 9th Anniversary Celebration and Hall of Fame Inductions on Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. at The Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. For more information, contact 704-925-1314.