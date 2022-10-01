Lifestyles briefs: KHA meeting, Deanna Irvin Symposium and cooking class

Kannapolis History Associates welcomes Dianne Taylor

On Monday, Oct. 3, join the Kannapolis History Associates for an evening traveling down memory lane with a visit to Old Midway, Taylor’s Hatchery and those Colorful Chicks of yesteryear.

Taylor will be sharing information and memories of her family, Taylor’s Hatchery, which Dianne’s father later renamed Taylor’s Garden Center, beginning at 7 p.m. at the A.L. Brown High School Social Room.

Learn more about the role the Taylor family played in history of this area of Kannapolis. Midway has its own history woven into the history of Kannapolis. Who remembers the Chicks, the fertilizer smell that filled the building, garden supplies, seeds and much more?

Native of Kannapolis or not, come learn about the heritage of our city. There will be time for questions and answers. The museum and history room will also be open.

Park in the lot east of Trinity Methodist Church and use the sidewalk east of Kannapolis Performing Arts Center (auditorium). Follow the signs to KHA.

For more information, call the History Room at 704-932-7518 or Phil Goodman at 704-796-0803.

Deanna Irvin Symposium featuring award-winning author

Join the Concord Friends of the Library for the annual Deanna Irvin Symposium on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Cabarrus Country Club, featuring North Carolina native Jason Mott, 2021 National Book Award winner for fiction.

Mott will be discussing his novel, “Hell Of A Book,” which was released in June 2021.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch served at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Reservations can be mailed with checks payable to the Concord Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 795, Concord, NC 28026. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 17.

CookSmart/EatSmart cooking school

The popular “hands-on” CookSmart/EatSmart Cooking School will be offered this fall at the Cabarrus Center Teaching Kitchen, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord.

The Cooking School will include a variety of hands-on cooking techniques, delicious quick and easy recipes, a CookSmart/EatSmart Cookbook, and dinner each evening.

ECA volunteers will be assisting and maybe even sharing a few of their recipes. CookSmart/EatSmart will meet on Tuesday evenings, Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1, from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. Class size will be limited.

You can register in person weekdays at the Extension Office, or mail a check made payable to: Cabarrus County, marked for the CookSmart/EatSmart Class or go online at: go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus to pay and reserve your spot.