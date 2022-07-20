Lifestyles briefs

Hall and Sloop family reunion

The Jacob Henry Hall and Margaret Catherine Deal Sloop family will hold its 96th reunion on Sunday, July 24,2022. Family members will gather at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church, 750 Mt. Moriah Church Road, China Grove.

Family members are asked to bring a well-filled picnic basket, beverage and photos of our ancestors to share. The meal will be at 1 p.m. Contact Amie at 704-591-2999 or amiegoodman@hotmail.com.

Swinson family reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12:30 - 5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

Memorial blood drive coming up

18th Annual Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive, Cruise In, Hot Dog and Bake Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13th at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis. One Blood Drive begins at 9 a.m . and the cruise in, hot dog and bake sale begins at 10 a.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Rowan and Cabarrus County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Western Cabarrus Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis on Saturday, Oct. 29. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

Hall of fame inductions scheduled

The Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center will hold its 9th Anniversary Celebration and Hall of Fame Inductions on Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. at The Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. For more information, contact 704-925-1314.