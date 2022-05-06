Like no other: the service of Concord Council member J.E. "Jim" Ramseur

CONCORD ⁠— J.E. “Jim” Ramseur, former Concord city council member, accumulated more than 30 years serving the city in his lifetime.

Those years spanned from his time working for the city helping to number roads to his two-decades-long tenure on the city council.

Colleagues and friends remembered Ramseur this past week following his death Friday, April 29.

Fingerprints across the city

Friend Scott Padgett — former Concord mayor — said Ramseur left a lasting influence on Concord.

"He left his fingerprints on this place maybe more than any other elected official that I know," Padgett said.

Ramseur was on council when Concord Mills came into the area and when the decision was made to build a convention center. But there were some projects that Ramseur took a very personal interest like renaming Highway 601 to Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and supporting the Concord Mixed Beverage Referendum.

But his love for Concord went beyond the political realm. Every time Concord flashes on a local TV meteorologist's map, that was Ramseur's doing. Padgett remembered how Ramseur called every TV news station in the area, trying to get Concord to show up on the maps.

He was successful.

But there was one project Padgett said was Ramseur's passion and is quite recognizable: the current Concord City Hall.

Ramseur took a heavy interest in the building's design, wanting it to pay homage to the historic municipal building demolished in 1957, especially that distinctive raised tower. Even naming the building "city hall" was important to Ramseur.

"That lettering above the entrance. 'City hall', he wanted those words up there," Padgett said.

But the inside of the current city hall also has Ramseur's influence. Brian Hyatt, former city manager, remembered the care Ramseur took in working with city staff to curate the photo display in the city hall lobby.

Hyatt said Ramseur was able to enjoy the new city hall and have his last work session and meeting on city council there before he retired.

"That got to him. It was a very emotional time for Jim. I remember him there when it opened. He was really proud of that project," Hyatt said.

Hyatt said he missed having Ramseur on council whether it be a late night phone call or even just his stories during meetings.

“He always had some anecdote coming back to history," Hyatt said. "The one that always came up was working on the street numbering system. The mayor [Padgett] would always joke with him. He would always be able to relate a particular issue to the history of Concord.”

And that knowledge came in handy even when he wasn't on council.

Encyclopedic knowledge

Mike Anderson found thousands of photos laying around from a previous tenant when he moved into his photography studio in Downtown Concord.

“The first person I called was Jim and said 'you need to get yourself up here. You aren't going to believe this',” Anderson said.

The vast collection spanned decades and even included a couple of baby pictures of Ramseur.

As Anderson sifted through the photos, many had documented place, date and even time, and others didn't. But that didn't seem to matter once Ramseur saw a photo.

"He would see a picture and be able to tell you where it was taken, who was in it and even when," Anderson said. "One time I asked him, Jim how do you know. He said, 'I just know.'

“Jim was an encyclopedia of Concord. This guy loved Concord. He had this passion for this town like nobody else."

But Ramseur had his lighter moments, and some were captured on film.

"He knew I loved photo bombs," Anderson said.

City council member Jennifer Hubbard was at one of her first events on council and Anderson was taking photos. Just before the shutter clicked, Ramseur stepped behind a photo.

Hubbard still remembers that day.

"I was serving with all of these people that had been there for years, lots of years together too," she said. "He leaned over to me then and said, 'see we aren't as bad as you think.'"

Ramseur continued to go out of his way to make sure Hubbard felt welcome to the council.

“He told me — ‘The gifts that you were given, that you bring to this table, are unique and that makes us strong in our decisions’,” she said.

One of Hubbard's favorite memories was riding the historic fire truck with Ramseur during the Concord Christmas Parade. Ramseur was instrumental in saving the truck and ensuring it was restored.

"When he would get on that fire truck, he loved it," she said.

Even after Ramseur retired, Hubbard would send a text to him saying she was thinking of him, as council got on the fire truck for the parade.

Like no other

Every colleague and friend spent their week reminiscing in individual memories, but all agreed, Ramseur was one of a kind.

“Respect does not cover what I felt for him. He was such a patron, such an ambassador, such a great leader,” Anderson said. "I don't know if we will ever have someone else like him."

“People remember Jim as this super intelligent, historical man. And he was," Hubbard said. "But I hope people know that this piece of him made him unique. He had this crazy ability to remember things, but the overlay of the deep love he had for the city, the combination of the two, I don’t know if the city has ever seen that in someone in elected office."

"To have somebody love the city like he did — it's inspiring," Padgett said. "It was humbling to me, how much he knew about the history and how much he cared."