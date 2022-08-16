Lilly to hold virtual open house, discuss how to apply for jobs

CONCORD — Eli Lilly and Company is currently hiring for its future Concord location.

Lilly is also hosting a virtual open house Aug. 23 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. for people to learn about the positions that will be available. The open house will also help people learn how to apply.

The billion-dollar pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is said to bring in about 600 with an average wage of $70,000, compared to Cabarrus County's average wage of $40,000. According to Page Castrodale, executive director of the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, the minimum salary will be $50,000.

Construction on the facility has already started and medications are expected to roll out in 2024. All hiring will take place over the next two years.

The majority of those jobs will be in engineering, operations, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain.

There are currently 21 jobs listed on the Lilly careers website. The majority of those jobs are administration or managerial positions. More positions are expected to open for hiring.

To register for the virtual open house visit tinyurl.com/23zybqv4 or text CONCORD to "50500".