Lionel leader named one of Charlotte's most admired CEOs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hitchcock is also a leader in innovation. Under his guidance, the company launched its LionChief® Bluetooth® App, a platform which gives model train enthusiasts the ability to control their own trains via an iOS device – an industry first.

Lionel employees appreciate Hitchcock’s collaborative approach to work culture, which is evidenced by his willingness to pitch in on any project. During the holiday season, for example, team members may see Hitchcock driving a warehouse forklift in the morning to make sure shipments get out the door and then leading an executive meeting in the conference room that same afternoon.

Service in the community where he lives and works is also part of Hitchcock’s DNA. For several years, he served with the Charlotte chapter of Autism Speaks and he is currently on the board of The Home Again Foundation – a local organization which works to provide affordable, sustainable housing for the homeless.

Hitchcock and his fellow honorees received their awards during a Nov. 18 event at the JW Marriott Charlotte and will be featured in the Nov. 26 Charlotte Business Journal special edition.

About Lionel Trains

Based in Concord, Lionel Trains is an iconic model train company that has captured the hearts and stirred the imaginations of both young and old since 1900. The company offers a wide product range of interactive train sets, track, and accessories. In 2010, its Lionel Racing division was named The Official Die-Cast of NASCAR and continues to produce licensed die-cast race cars in varying scales. For more information, visit www.lionel.com.