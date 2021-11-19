Lionel leader named one of Charlotte's most admired CEOs

CONCORD – Howard Hitchcock, the CEO of Lionel, LLC, has been named one of the “Most Admired CEOs” in the Charlotte area by the Charlotte Business Journal.
The award recognizes established local leaders who have a strong vision for their companies, have shown commitment to culture in the workplace and have made significant contributions to the Charlotte community. Nominations were open to the public and came from members of the business community and within the honorees’ organizations.
“I’m honored to have been recognized among such an accomplished group of business leaders,” Hitchcock said. “It’s a privilege to lead the great team members we have at Lionel and share in the responsibility of shepherding what’s become an iconic brand.”
As CEO of Lionel, Hitchcock directs both the model train and racing die-cast divisions of the business. His guidance has led the 121-year-old company down new tracks, while still preserving the wonder and tradition of the beloved Lionel brand.
Lionel added Disney to its licensing portfolio under Hitchcock’s direction and also successfully expanded its partnership with Warner Brothers. Lionel Racing, the company’s die-cast division, was named a mass retail partner of NASCAR® in 2016. In 2018, Hitchcock’s vision led to the opening of the flagship Lionel retail location in Concord Mills.
Hitchcock is also a leader in innovation. Under his guidance, the company launched its LionChief® Bluetooth® App, a platform which gives model train enthusiasts the ability to control their own trains via an iOS device – an industry first.
Lionel employees appreciate Hitchcock’s collaborative approach to work culture, which is evidenced by his willingness to pitch in on any project. During the holiday season, for example, team members may see Hitchcock driving a warehouse forklift in the morning to make sure shipments get out the door and then leading an executive meeting in the conference room that same afternoon.
Service in the community where he lives and works is also part of Hitchcock’s DNA. For several years, he served with the Charlotte chapter of Autism Speaks and he is currently on the board of The Home Again Foundation – a local organization which works to provide affordable, sustainable housing for the homeless.
Hitchcock and his fellow honorees received their awards during a Nov. 18 event at the JW Marriott Charlotte and will be featured in the Nov. 26 Charlotte Business Journal special edition.
About Lionel Trains
Based in Concord, Lionel Trains is an iconic model train company that has captured the hearts and stirred the imaginations of both young and old since 1900. The company offers a wide product range of interactive train sets, track, and accessories. In 2010, its Lionel Racing division was named The Official Die-Cast of NASCAR and continues to produce licensed die-cast race cars in varying scales. For more information, visit www.lionel.com.